Gosport police report that artillery shells have been discovered at the Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower.

Residents have been warned to stay clear of the site, on Priddys Hard, and Heritage Way, which leads to the museum.

Police have warned the public to 'avoid' the Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower, in Gosport, and Heritage Way. Picture: Google Street View.

Officers have reopened Millennium Bridge after four or five shells were found, and bomb disposal units are at the scene.

A statement from Gosport police said: ‘Please avoid Explosion Museum until further notice.

‘This is due to the discovery of four or five shells at the site.

‘If you don't live nearby, please also avoid Heritage Way leading up to Explosion Museum.

‘The Millennium Bridge is now open and EOD are on scene.’

