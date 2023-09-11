Portsmouth drivers warned of delays due to gas works until December
Portsmouth City Council has warned people travelling along Havant Road in Drayton or Farlington to plan journeys as SGN carries out work to replace the existing main.
Temporary controlled traffic lights will be in operation from 7am to 7pm on weekdays until 18 December.
A statement from the city council said: “If you're travelling in the Drayton or Farlington areas from 11 September, please plan your journey as temporary traffic lights will be in place so that SGN can safely carry out gas works.
“If your route takes you along Havant Road, you may experience delays while SGN work to replace the existing gas main. Between Monday 11 September and 18 December, SGN will manage traffic with manually controlled traffic lights between 7am and 7pm on weekdays.
"This important work by SGN will provide residents and the wider community with a safe and efficient gas supply.”