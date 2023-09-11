News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Portsmouth drivers warned of delays due to gas works until December

Drivers in Portsmouth have been warned they could face delays due to gas works being carried out from today (Monday) until December.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth City Council has warned people travelling along Havant Road in Drayton or Farlington to plan journeys as SGN carries out work to replace the existing main.

READ NOW: Worker bit by dog

Temporary controlled traffic lights will be in operation from 7am to 7pm on weekdays until 18 December.

Havant Road, Portsmouth. Pic GoogleHavant Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google
Havant Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the city council said: “If you're travelling in the Drayton or Farlington areas from 11 September, please plan your journey as temporary traffic lights will be in place so that SGN can safely carry out gas works.

“If your route takes you along Havant Road, you may experience delays while SGN work to replace the existing gas main. Between Monday 11 September and 18 December, SGN will manage traffic with manually controlled traffic lights between 7am and 7pm on weekdays.

"This important work by SGN will provide residents and the wider community with a safe and efficient gas supply.”

Related topics:DriversPortsmouthPortsmouth City Council