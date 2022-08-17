Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police wish to speak with Marc Masterton, 25, over the incident which happened in Southsea.

They believe Masterton is connected to the assault, and that he was last spotted at 7.20am this morning.

Marc Masterton, 25, of Southsea, is wanted in connection over an assault in Southsea. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Officers have warned the public not to approach him.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We want to speak with him in connection with an assault that happened in Southsea.

‘Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.

‘He is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, with blue eyes, and a large rose tattoo on his neck.