Police warn residents to call 999 and not to approach Marc Masterton wanted over an assault in Southsea
A MAN from Southsea is wanted by police over an assault that took place in the area.
Police wish to speak with Marc Masterton, 25, over the incident which happened in Southsea.
They believe Masterton is connected to the assault, and that he was last spotted at 7.20am this morning.
Officers have warned the public not to approach him.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We want to speak with him in connection with an assault that happened in Southsea.
We believe that Masterton was last seen in the Southsea area at 7.20am today.
‘Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.
‘He is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, with blue eyes, and a large rose tattoo on his neck.
‘If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but call us on 999, quoting 44220333495.’