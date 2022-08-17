London man arrested for assault and making threats to kill after large daytime brawl at The Hard Interchange, Portsmouth
A MAN from London has been arrested for assault and making threats to kill after a daytime brawl involving about a dozen men at a city public transport hub.
The scrap at The Hard Interchange on August 5 caused alarm in the area after a number of men were seen landing blows on each other.
Police were called to the incident at 12.56pm but those involved had fled the scene in vehicles.
A witness to the incident reported seeing a ‘white car drive off at high speed’.
Now following investigations police have confirmed a man has been arrested.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘A 22-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and threats to kill.
‘He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.
‘It is still under investigation with enquiries ongoing.’
Witnesses described the chaos unfold.
One told The News: ‘I was having a quiet pint in the Lady Hamilton pub which is across the road at least 50 yards away.
‘All I saw was a fracas going on. There were at least a dozen people.
‘I've no idea what it was about.
‘A white vehicle was in the taxi lane by The Hard. It fled through the taxi rank and flew at high speed.’
A security officer at The Hard Interchange added: ‘They were actually fighting with each other. There were two cars involved, one car had four people and the other had two people.’
Call police on 101, quoting the reference 0940 with information.