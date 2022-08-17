Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scrap at The Hard Interchange on August 5 caused alarm in the area after a number of men were seen landing blows on each other.

Police were called to the incident at 12.56pm but those involved had fled the scene in vehicles.

The Hard Interchange. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

A witness to the incident reported seeing a ‘white car drive off at high speed’.

Now following investigations police have confirmed a man has been arrested.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘A 22-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and threats to kill.

‘He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.

‘It is still under investigation with enquiries ongoing.’

Witnesses described the chaos unfold.

One told The News: ‘I was having a quiet pint in the Lady Hamilton pub which is across the road at least 50 yards away.

‘All I saw was a fracas going on. There were at least a dozen people.

‘I've no idea what it was about.

‘A white vehicle was in the taxi lane by The Hard. It fled through the taxi rank and flew at high speed.’

A security officer at The Hard Interchange added: ‘They were actually fighting with each other. There were two cars involved, one car had four people and the other had two people.’