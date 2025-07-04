Police have issued a warning to residents after a car was stolen and several other thefts from vehicles were reported.

Police are appealing for information

Officers are investigating the recent thefts in Bishop’s Waltham - with the force appealing for witnesses and reminding residents of crime prevention advice.

In recent reports, vehicles have been accessed and a number of items, including cash, keys, a laptop, sunglasses and a car have been taken. “We are aware of the impact that this has on the local community, but please be reassured that enquiries are ongoing as we continue to gather evidence in order to arrest offenders,” police said.

The thefts reported are:

A vehicle was accessed on Battery Hill, Bishop’s Waltham, at around 3am yesterday (3 July). Nothing was stolen (44250295648).

A vehicle was accessed on Albany Court, Bishop’s Waltham, at around 2.45am yesterday (3 July). Loose change was stolen (44250293687).

A vehicle was accessed on Albany Court, Bishop’s Waltham, at around 2.30am yesterday (3 July). A rucksack and laptop were stolen. The bag, which contained the laptop, was later found close to the scene (44250293802).

A grey Renault Kadjar had been stolen from Marlow Road, Bishop’s Waltham, between 11pm on 2 July and 4.30am on 3 July (44250293857).

A vehicle was accessed on Cunningham Avenue, Bishop’s Waltham, between 7.30pm on 2 July and 8.10am on 3 July. Keys were stolen (44250293893).

A vehicle was accessed on Blanchard Road, Bishop’s Waltham, between 7.50pm on 2 July and 8.35am on 3 July. £5 in cash was stolen (44250294033).

A vehicle was accessed on Marlow Road, Bishop’s Waltham, between 11pm on 2 July and 7am on 3 July. Sunglasses were stolen (44250294227).

A vehicle was accessed on Edington Close, Bishop’s Waltham, between 10pm on 2 July and 8am on 3 July. £20 in cash was stolen (44250294970).

A vehicle was accessed on Greens Close, Bishop’s Waltham, between 10pm on 2 July and 9am on 3 July. Loose change was stolen (44250295006).

A vehicle was accessed on Northfield Close, Bishop’s Waltham, between 11pm on 2 July and 8am on 3 July. Loose change was stolen (44250295400).

A vehicle was accessed on Abbots Road, Bishop’s Waltham, between 8pm on 2 July and 6am on 2 July. Nothing was stolen (44250295604).

A vehicle was accessed on Waltham Road, Bishop’s Waltham, between midnight on 2 July and 8am on 3 July. A driving licence was taken, but was found nearby (44250295632).

“Our teams are taking these reports extremely seriously and are following solid lines of enquiry to locate those responsible,” police added.

“If you have any information relating to any of these reports, please get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting the relevant reference number: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“Theft from motor vehicles is often opportunistic and offenders, hoping that the vehicle is unlocked, will try door handles. Please remain vigilant, ensure all doors are locked and that you do not leave valuables inside your vehicles.

“We would also like to encourage owners of keyless vehicles to take extra precautions to prevent becoming a victim of this crime, particularly owners of high value keyless cars, which are often the ones targeted.

“Keep the keys safe and stored inside a faraday pouch or tin which blocks the signal. This should be kept away from the front door to weaken the signal being used by offenders. Sold Secure have a range of products that have been tested and approved to the Secured by Design Police Preferred Specification.

“Also, make sure to physically check that doors and window are locked, especially if you have used the remote to lock the vehicle, then look inside again to make sure you’ve not left anything on display, including ensuring that your glove box is closed.”

Further information and advice on how to keep your vehicle secure can be found here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/vehicle-safe-and-sound/

If you witness any suspicious behaviour, or if you have been a victim, please contact police on 101 or at: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ . If a crime is in progress, please call 999.