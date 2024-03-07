Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There have been 12 reports of keyless cars being stolen in Basingstoke in the past 30 days. Since Tuesday, February 27 alone there have been five reports of thefts which are known as relay thefts. While these have so far remained in North Hampshire, there have been reports in Waterlooville recently, and the advise provided by the police is pertinent to all owners

All of the thefts have been from the owners addresses without having to enter the property. The thieves have been able to connect to the key's signal from outside the property to trick the car into unlocking before starting the ignition. They do this via a device that does not require entry into the owner's home and only takes around two minutes to complete.

Basingstoke Police Sergeant Pete Scamell said: “We have seen an increase in reports of keyless car thefts in our district over the past few weeks. Offenders are using increasingly sophisticated tools to steal cars with keyless entry by tricking the system into thinking the key is nearby. They do not need to gain access to your home to steal the key and take your car.

"We are doing everything we can to catch those responsible but there are steps keyless car owners can take in order to prevent this type of crime from occurring. Signal blocking pouches, also known as Faraday Bags, are widely available and can block the signal. We would recommend purchasing one of these to help ensure that your vehicle stays secure. Please read our crime prevention advice and continue to report any suspicious activity.”

The police have advised owners to take the below measures to try to prevent thefts: