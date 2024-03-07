Hampshire keyless car owners warned to take extra precautions after a spate of thefts in Basingstoke
and live on Freeview channel 276
There have been 12 reports of keyless cars being stolen in Basingstoke in the past 30 days. Since Tuesday, February 27 alone there have been five reports of thefts which are known as relay thefts. While these have so far remained in North Hampshire, there have been reports in Waterlooville recently, and the advise provided by the police is pertinent to all owners
All of the thefts have been from the owners addresses without having to enter the property. The thieves have been able to connect to the key's signal from outside the property to trick the car into unlocking before starting the ignition. They do this via a device that does not require entry into the owner's home and only takes around two minutes to complete.
Basingstoke Police Sergeant Pete Scamell said: “We have seen an increase in reports of keyless car thefts in our district over the past few weeks. Offenders are using increasingly sophisticated tools to steal cars with keyless entry by tricking the system into thinking the key is nearby. They do not need to gain access to your home to steal the key and take your car.
"We are doing everything we can to catch those responsible but there are steps keyless car owners can take in order to prevent this type of crime from occurring. Signal blocking pouches, also known as Faraday Bags, are widely available and can block the signal. We would recommend purchasing one of these to help ensure that your vehicle stays secure. Please read our crime prevention advice and continue to report any suspicious activity.”
The police have advised owners to take the below measures to try to prevent thefts:
• Use a signal blocking pouch, known as a Faraday Bag, to store your keys • Keep keys out of sight and away from doors and windows • Turn off your Keyless Fob’s Wireless Signal • Use a tested and approved Steering Wheel /Pedal / Gear Lock as a deterrent • Tracking devices can help track down your vehicle and the perpetrator should it be taken • Check with your manufacturer to make sure your car is as secure as it can be • Re-programme your keys if you buy a second hand car • Park securely or use your garage if you have one • Use CCTV and lighting • For more information, visit theirwebsite: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/preventing-car-vehicle-theft/ • You can also visit the Secured by Design website for more information: https://www.securedbydesign.com/guidance/crime-prevention-advice/vehicle-crime/relay-theft