Portsmouth man arrested after punching and attacking male in Southsea nightclub district
Police detained a 23-year-old from Portsmouth on suspicion of assault following an altercation in Palmerston Road over the weekend. The scuffle took place at 12.30am on Sunday (March 3).
The victim, a 43-year-old male, suffered facial injuries and was looked over by police. The News understands that he was left bloodied following the assault and was kicked in the face while on the floor.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: "The man received minor injuries to his face, but did not require hospital treatment. A 23 year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on conditional bail until Monday, June 3, whilst enquiries continue."
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240092460. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.