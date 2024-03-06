Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police detained a 23-year-old from Portsmouth on suspicion of assault following an altercation in Palmerston Road over the weekend. The scuffle took place at 12.30am on Sunday (March 3).

Police have placed a man on bail following the attack in Palmerston Road over the weekend. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The victim, a 43-year-old male, suffered facial injuries and was looked over by police. The News understands that he was left bloodied following the assault and was kicked in the face while on the floor.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: "The man received minor injuries to his face, but did not require hospital treatment. A 23 year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on conditional bail until Monday, June 3, whilst enquiries continue."