Police are looking for witnesses after a man carrying a hammer damaged a Hampshire home during an “aggravated burglary”.

The incident, which took place on Thursday, January 4, saw the property’s windows damaged. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is asking members of the public to come forward with any information that could aid their investigation.

A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a house in Andover. At approximately 6.20pm on Thursday 4 January a man rang the doorbell of an address on Tintagel Close and when the occupant answered he forced entry into the house. He then left the address and caused damage to the outside windows with a hammer.

"The occupant, a man in his 40s, was not injured and nothing was taken. Officers investigating this incident have been carrying out enquiries in the area and would now like to hear from anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police.”

The man is described as:

White

Aged between 40 and 50

6ft tall

Of stocky build

Brown hair

Wearing a leather-style coat

The force is asking anyone who saw a man matching the description at the time – or with CCTV, Ring Doorbell of mobile phone footage from the area – to get in touch. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240005360.