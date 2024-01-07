News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police attend Cams Hill incident after reports missing man entered water - emergency services called to scene

Emergency services personnel were called after reports indicated that a man had been seen entering the water.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Jan 2024, 10:28 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 10:46 GMT
Hampshire police officers and paramedics attended the incident – which took place at Cams Hill/Portchester Road, Fareham, yesterday evening (January 6) – over concern for welfare of a man. He was later located by emergency services.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “It was initially reported that the man had been seen going into the water, however when he was located by emergency services this was found not to have been the case.”

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson added: “Hillhead and Portsmouth coastguard rescue teams, Hampshire Police and Hampshire Fire Service assisted the South-Central Ambulance Service with a report of a person in the water at the A27 roundabout in Fareham, Hampshire yesterday at approx. 5.35pm. On arrival, the person confirmed they were never in the water and the search was stood down.”