Emergency services personnel were called after reports indicated that a man had been seen entering the water.

Hampshire police officers and paramedics attended the incident – which took place at Cams Hill/Portchester Road, Fareham, yesterday evening (January 6) – over concern for welfare of a man. He was later located by emergency services.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “It was initially reported that the man had been seen going into the water, however when he was located by emergency services this was found not to have been the case.”

