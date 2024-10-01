Convicted Polish drug dealer flees his own country and hiding in Hampshire - police seek to extradite him
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Polish native Waldemar Hawro, 36, has been convicted of supplying drugs in his homeland but has fled. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary believe he is in the county, and have circulated a picture of him in a bid to track him down.
Hawro is “now believed to be in the Southampton area,” the force said. “When located he will be extradited to Poland.
“He is described as white, about 5ft 5in tall, with dark brown hair. We are issuing an image of him as part of this appeal.
“If anyone recognises this man, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44210081242.”