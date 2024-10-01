Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are searching for a wanted drug dealer from Poland who fled his country and is hiding in Hampshire.

Polish native Waldemar Hawro, 36, has been convicted of supplying drugs in his homeland but has fled. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary believe he is in the county, and have circulated a picture of him in a bid to track him down.

Waldemar Hawro, 36, from Poland, has been convicted of drug offences but has fled his home country. Police believe he is hiding in Hampshire. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Hawro is “now believed to be in the Southampton area,” the force said. “When located he will be extradited to Poland.

“He is described as white, about 5ft 5in tall, with dark brown hair. We are issuing an image of him as part of this appeal.

“If anyone recognises this man, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44210081242.”