CCTV footage of a man has been released by Pompey in the Community following a break-in at the community centre bike shed in Anson Road on the morning of Saturday, June 26, where a scooter was taken from inside.

Police are now investigating the incident, but the Portsmouth FC charity hopes would-be-criminals are deterred from attempting this in the future.

The charity has released CCTV images of a man seen near the area at the time.

The theft took place on Saturday, June 26 in Anson Road. Picture: PiTC

Charity CEO Clare Martin said: ‘Police are aware of the incident and are dealing with it – the most important thing to us is that the lad gets his scooter back.

‘Whoever it was used two locks on the scooter and we had a lock on the bike shed too, so it astounds me that people think they can do something like this without any consequences.

‘We’ve repaired the damage to the bike shed already but there has to be ramifications for their actions.’

As the charity branch of Portsmouth FC, Pompey in The Community works with people of all ages, through sporting initiatives such as children’s football to outreach projects like delivering food to vulnerable residents.

Hampshire Constabulary is also asking anyone with information about the theft to get in touch.

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘On the morning of Saturday, June 26 a scooter was stolen from a bike cage at Pompey in The Community Centre, Anson Road, Portsmouth.

‘We’re appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to call us on 101 quoting 44210254422.’

