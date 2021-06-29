The England team will face the German side in the competition with a 5pm kick-off today.

It’s set to be a busy afternoon for the city’s publicans, with The British Beer and Pub Association expecting more than five million pints to be sold nationwide during the game.

Pubs across Portsmouth are reporting that they are fully booked for the fixture – but a few are still offering tables for walk-in customers.

Christine Sloan with her partner, Dan Smith at the Milton Arms, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Milton Arms in Milton Road has a ‘first come, first serve’ policy after suffering a large number of no-shows during the first England match, according to landlady Chrissy Sloan.

She said: ‘On the first match we took bookings and people stuffed us over. Now its first come, first serve. Even though it is first come first serve, we know who’s coming and it will be full of locals and regulars.

‘We’ve had great atmosphere here, the last England match in here was really, really good, and we’re expecting more of the same.’

The Ironmaster's landlady Carol Baker. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The pub has capacity for about 90 customers with five screens across the premises, including a giant projector screen its barn space.

The Kings in Albert Road has all of its bookable space taken – but has two tables for a total of 10 people for walk-in customers, according to manager Sean Muns.

Looking forward to the clash, he said: ‘Either way – it will be good for business. It would be good for the country if we won. But it’s Germany – they don’t have to play well to be our jinx team.’

City centre pub Brewhouse and Kitchen in Guildhall Walk has no more space for bookings, but has some capacity for 20 walk-in customers, according to assistant manager Luke Smith.

He said: ‘We advise people to come by for about 4pm.’

But sister pub Brewhouse and Kitchen in Southsea Terrace is fully booked and has no capacity for walk-in trade.

The Southsea pub joins The Dockyard, in Guildhall Walk, and The Old Oyster House, in Locksway Road, as reporting that they are fully booked for tomorrow’s game.

Further afield in Fareham, West Street pub The Ironmaster is set to be full, but landlady Carol Baker is telling potential customers to come down and try their luck should there be cancellations or no shows.

Carol said: ‘We’re fully booked from 4pm onwards.’

Despite the sometimes heady combination of alcohol and the England team’s performance on the pitch, punters have been well-behaved throughout the tournament, according to the landlady.

She said: ‘It’s been a really good atmosphere so far. Everyone knows not to chant or scream or sing or jump up and down and not social distance.

‘People have been sticking to these rules for the other England matches. It’s very hard for people not to chant and cheer but everyone does their best.’

