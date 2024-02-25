Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to a serious collision that took place in Andover yesterday afternoon (Saturday 24 February).

A force spokesperson said: "Police were called to New Street at 1.45pm following a collision between a Porsche and a cyclist. The cyclist, a man in his 60s, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with a life-threatening head injury.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or perhaps captured it on Dash Cam."

New street was shut while emergency services dealt with the incident.