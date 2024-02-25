News you can trust since 1877
Porsche collides with cyclist in Andover leaving him with life-threatening injury - Hampshire police appeal

A cyclist in his 60s has been left fighting for his life in hospital after a collision with a car - and police are looking for witnesses.
By Joe Buncle
Published 25th Feb 2024, 09:32 GMT
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to a serious collision that took place in Andover yesterday afternoon (Saturday 24 February).

A force spokesperson said: "Police were called to New Street at 1.45pm following a collision between a Porsche and a cyclist. The cyclist, a man in his 60s, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with a life-threatening head injury.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or perhaps captured it on Dash Cam."

New street was shut while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240081152. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

