Porsche collides with cyclist in Andover leaving him with life-threatening injury - Hampshire police appeal
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to a serious collision that took place in Andover yesterday afternoon (Saturday 24 February).
A force spokesperson said: "Police were called to New Street at 1.45pm following a collision between a Porsche and a cyclist. The cyclist, a man in his 60s, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with a life-threatening head injury.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or perhaps captured it on Dash Cam."
New street was shut while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240081152. You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.