BREAKING

Hampshire traffic incident blocks A3057 in Andover - delays expected for motorists

Hampshire drivers face delays this afternoon due to a traffic incident which has blocked part of a busy highway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 24th Feb 2024, 16:10 GMT
A portion of the A3057 is currently blocked in the Andover area in both directions - and traffic is building.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "A3057 #Andover - New St BLOCKED in both directions between Shepherds Spring Ln/Watery Ln and Corunna Main due to an incident, delays in both directions."

The nature and severity of the incident are currently unknown. More details to follow.

