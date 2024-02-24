Hampshire traffic incident blocks A3057 in Andover - delays expected for motorists
Hampshire drivers face delays this afternoon due to a traffic incident which has blocked part of a busy highway.
A portion of the A3057 is currently blocked in the Andover area in both directions - and traffic is building.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "A3057 #Andover - New St BLOCKED in both directions between Shepherds Spring Ln/Watery Ln and Corunna Main due to an incident, delays in both directions."