Wesley Young, 40, went to overtake an unmarked police car in Portchester at around 10.30pm on April 20 when he pulled back after realising it was a police vehicle.

But despite officers telling Young to pull over, he then accelerated off at 60mph in a 40mph stretch of the A27 as police gave chase.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Young, of Wicor Mill Lane, Portchester, raced through two red lights during his “dangerous” driving exploits. After several minutes the defendant stopped the car in Fareham, which he had borrowed from someone else, and told officers: “I give up.”

After being arrested and taken to the police station, Young told officers during his interview: “I lost it. I hold my hands up. It was wrong.”

A roadside breath test showed an alcohol reading of 63mcg in 100ml of breath when the limit is 35mcg. Prosecutor Hannah Douglas said: “(The pursuit) went on for several minutes and he was impaired after consuming alcohol. He tried to evade police.”

The court heard Young had a previous offence for drink-driving in 2018. He admitted a charge of drink-driving and a charge of dangerous driving.

Young, who had no legal representation for the hearing, was asked if he had anything to say in mitigation. He said: “I’m sorry for what I did. It was wrong.”

The judge, Recorder James Newton-Price KC, said: “The vehicle was seen in Portchester when you went to overtake a police car. You made off at 60mph in a 40mph road with no regard for others before stopping in Fareham. You panicked when you saw the police car and went through two red lights.

“In the police interview you said the vehicle belonged to a friend and you admitted to drinking six to eight pints of beer.”