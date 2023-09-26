Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fatal incident happened on Saturday 9 September at around 8pm when a red Honda motorcycle and a grey Mercedes A180 were in collision on Stephenson Way, near the junction with Colonial Way.

The Mercedes driver remained on scene and assisted officers but sadly the rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year old man from Portsmouth, died in the collision.

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and as part of that would like to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage or who saw the incident, or the movements of either vehicle prior to it, to contact us.”

Report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101. Quote ISR 865 of 9 September.