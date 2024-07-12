Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are warning of the risks to online sellers after an item was stolen having been put up on Facebook Marketplace.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An e-bike was taken following a garage burglary in Portchester on Wednesday, July 10. The victim had put the bike up for sale on Facebook Marketplace and then provided the address to what they believed was a prospective buyer.

Police have warned for online sellers and buyers to be vigilant. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are sharing some cautionary advice about buying/selling online, particularly through Facebook Marketplace, and the risks that you could face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Selling online is extremely common, and the majority of prospective buyers are legitimate, however there are unfortunately individuals who exploit online sales forums to commit crime. When you are either selling or buying online and through Facebook Marketplace, you never truly know who you are dealing with, as criminals can hide behind a social media profile.”

The police have shared the following advice:

If someone’s message or profile looks suspicious, trust your instincts and walk away.

When purchasing smaller items, do the exchange in a safe public place, such as a local police station.

Avoid giving out your home address to someone you don’t know.

Use an online payment option such as PayPal, which helps to protect you.

If you’re the buyer, never transfer money directly into a seller’s account without viewing the item in a safe secure place in person first.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

The investigation into the stolen e-bike continues. The police spokesperson added: “The stolen bike is described as a white and orange KTM, with serial number M5847C9253. If you have been offered the sale of this bike, or have any information to assist enquiries, please contact police on 101 quoting 44240291056, or submit information online via our website.”

The police advise you are also able to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.