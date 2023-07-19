Two women and two males beat up man, 52, outside Southsea bar now closed

The 52-year-old was left with minor injuries after the pack set upon him before 10pm on Saturday June 17 outside Monty's Bar in Castle Road. Police want to track down those responsible and have now released an image of a man and woman they want to talk to.

READ NOW: Juror admits bias

A police statement said: “We are releasing images of two people we would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Southsea. It was reported a group of two men and two women assaulted a 52-year-old man from Southsea, leaving him with minor injuries.

Police want to speak to these people. Pic Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following an initial investigation, we are now releasing images of a male and a female we would like to speak to. If you know who these people are, please contact the police by making a report online via our website, or call 101, quoting reference 44230241389.”

The venue announced last month it was closing on July 15. A social media post announcing the closure said: "We are grateful for the support we have received and will cherish the memories we've made. We’ve been there for first dates, girls’ nights, proposals, hen dos, birthdays, weddings and our infamous bottomless brunches.

“It's been an honour serving you, and we hope you've enjoyed your dining experiences with us as much as we have enjoyed serving you. We will miss the memories, the laughter, and the good times we've shared.