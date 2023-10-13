News you can trust since 1877
Portchester pervert with grey hair in late 50s exposes himself to teenage girl

A grey haired man aged in his late 50s exposed himself in broad daylight to a teenage girl.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST
Police are hunting the Portchester pervert following the incident around 5.20pm on Thursday 12 October.

A police statement said: “A man exposed himself to a teenage girl on the corner of Jubilee Road and King George Road. Following the incident, the man then walked up Jubilee Road, away from the High Street, and towards Sunningdale Road.”

He has been described as white, aged in his late 50s with grey/brown hair and was wearing black jeans and a jumper with a beach themed logo on the front.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who knows this man, saw him in the area, or has perhaps captured him on CCTV, doorbell camera or Dash Cam,” the statement added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230418489. You can also submit information to us online here: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org