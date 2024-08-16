Portsmouth and Millwall fans clash as police officer hit on head and man arrested amid road block
Tensions boiled over after Pompey’s 1-0 defeat to the south Londoners in the Carabao Cup first round at Fratton Park. A Southsea man was arrested and charged following the incident outside the north east corner of the ground. Meanwhile, police vans blocked Goldsmith Avenue to allow Millwall fans to get to Fratton train station unharmed.
A police spokesperson said: “Just after the game at approximately 9.40pm on Tuesday 13 August, there was a verbal altercation between opposing fans outside the north east corner of the ground.
“Officers intervened to separate the group but one officer was struck to his head, causing minor injuries. We have not yet identified the person responsible for the officer assault.”
George Shipp, 26, of Eastfield Road in Southsea has been charged on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 5 September.
The spokesperson added: “Police blocked part of Goldsmith Avenue temporarily so the away fans could get to the train station.”