Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth and Millwall fans clashed on Tuesday evening with a police officer taking a blow to the head amid attempts to keep rival fans apart.

Police in GoldSmith Avenue keeping Portsmouth and Millwall fans apart | Facebook

Tensions boiled over after Pompey’s 1-0 defeat to the south Londoners in the Carabao Cup first round at Fratton Park. A Southsea man was arrested and charged following the incident outside the north east corner of the ground. Meanwhile, police vans blocked Goldsmith Avenue to allow Millwall fans to get to Fratton train station unharmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “Just after the game at approximately 9.40pm on Tuesday 13 August, there was a verbal altercation between opposing fans outside the north east corner of the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers intervened to separate the group but one officer was struck to his head, causing minor injuries. We have not yet identified the person responsible for the officer assault.”

George Shipp, 26, of Eastfield Road in Southsea has been charged on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 5 September.

The spokesperson added: “Police blocked part of Goldsmith Avenue temporarily so the away fans could get to the train station.”