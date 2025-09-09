Young fans of Pompey and Saints have been educated on hooligan culture and anti-social behaviour at football ahead of this Sunday's hotly anticipated league clash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police battling to keep order between Pompey and Saints fans in 2019 | Hants police

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones has praised the Saints Foundation and Pompey in the Community for their collaborative work providing shared workshops for young people ahead of Portsmouth’s Championship match with Southampton at St Mary’s.

Last Friday the two organisations held their latest pitchside workshop, focusing on anti-social behaviour at football and hooligan culture. Previous workshops have covered subjects including knife crime and violence against women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as Portsmouth play Southampton for the first time since September 24, 2019. On that occasion missiles were thrown at fans and officers when the teams met in the Carabao Cup.

A total of seven men were jailed for a combined total of 12 years after a "large scale disorder" which included a horse being punched twice by a Pompey fan. Police have plans in place to curb any potential trouble on Sunday.

Ms Jones said she was “delighted to see a unified approach by both clubs” to shared workshops on youth offending and “providing young people a safe space through the power of football”.

Ms Jones said: “I am proud to have been a supporter of their project developments, through my Safer Communities Fund, and I am equally proud to see how their collaborative effort has already produced workshops on key areas affecting young people and our local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Saints Foundation and Pompey in the Community both do great work engaging young people with activities to engage vulnerable young people with positive learning and sporting activities, as well as helping them build a more positive future and avoid youth offending.

“Despite the on-pitch rivalry between the two teams, seeing these two organisations come together for a workshop on anti-social behaviour at football and hooligan culture, shows how they can unify towards positive change.

“In the build-up to this weekend’s Championship match between Southampton and Portsmouth at St Mary’s, it is pleasing to see how the two sides can work together to improve young lives and reduce offending in Hampshire’s two biggest cities.”

Friday night’s workshop was held at the Oasis Academy Mayfield. Ms Jones has funded Create Your Future by Pompey in the Community since July 2022 through the Safer Communities Fund. Create Your Future engages young people aged 11-18 in ways to help prevent offending and exploitation, alongside personal development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saints Foundation received match funding from the commissioner’s Initiatives Budget in 2024 for their Switching Play project, which supports Youth Justice Service referral. This project has continued funding to March 2027 from the Safer Communities Fund for their work helping reduce reoffending and build brighter futures for young people.