Portsmouth and Southsea station: Item declared "non suspicious" after bomb robot deployed

Police are winding down their investigation at a railway station after a “suspicious item” was discovered this morning.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Jul 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST

Emergency services rushed to Portsmouth and Southsea station following reports of an unidentified item being discovered. British Transport Police (BTP) were alerted at 7.40am.

A bomb disposal robot was deployed as a cordon was set up in a 100m radius around the station, blocking members of the public from getting close to the building. Nearby residents were evacuated as a “precautionary measure”, with fire service personnel urging people to leave their homes.

NOW READ: Bomb disposal units deployed after “suspicious item” discovered – live updates

The cordon around the station is being lifted. Picture: Sam Stephenson.The cordon around the station is being lifted. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
The cordon around the station is being lifted. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
BTP Hampshire have now confirmed the situation has been dealt with and the cordon will be lifted. The force said: “The item has now been confirmed as non suspicious and the cordons are in the process of being lifted.

"Thank you again for your patience while we’ve responded to this incident.” Trains were previously halted at Fratton station. Passengers are advised to check their railway apps for travel updates.

Further information can be found on our live blog here.