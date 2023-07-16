News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth and Southsea station: Specialist units at scene and cordon set up after "suspicious item" found

Police have set up a large cordon around Portsmouth and Southsea railway station after a “suspicious” item was discovered.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Jul 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 10:52 BST

Officers have swarmed the station and restricted access to passengers this morning. A British Transport Police spokeswoman said the force was alerted at 7.40am.

A statement from BTP’s Hampshire division reported on Twitter: “Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious item at Portsmouth and Southsea station.

The explosive disposal unit at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning (July 16). Picture: Sam Stephenson
The explosive disposal unit at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning (July 16). Picture: Sam Stephenson
“The station is closed and cordons are in place to allow specialist officers to assess the item. Further updates will be shared here when we have them.”

BTP Hampshire said the cordon is 100m wide, with the public being blocked from certain routes. They said: “The station remains closed.

“Specialist units are on scene assessing the item and there is a 100 meter cordon in place. Thank you for your patience while we respond to this incident.”

South Western Railway said trains may be cancelled as emergency services carry out their investigation. Surrounding roads are currently closed off.

Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station is currently shut off after a "suspicious item" was discovered at the scene. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station is currently shut off after a "suspicious item" was discovered at the scene. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Portsmouth Roads, run by Portsmouth City Council, reported on Twitter: “The area around Portsmouth & Southsea is currently closed. No access to Station Rd, Isambard Brunel Rd & Stanhope Rd. Buses making local diversions.”

The News will bring you all the latest updates about the incident. Breaking news updates can be found in our live blog below.

10:54 BSTUpdated 11:02 BST

Explosive disposal unit

BTP confirmed an explosive disposal unit is currently being deployed to the station to attend to the “suspicious item”.

Explosive disposal unit at the scene.
Explosive disposal unit at the scene.
10:37 BSTUpdated 10:37 BST

Bomb disposal unit at scene

A British Transport Police spokeswoman confirmed that one package at the station has been deemed as “suspicious”.

She added that an “explosive disposal unit” is currently at the scene. BTP Hampshire reported on Twitter: “The station remains closed.

“Specialist units are on scene assessing the item and there is a 100 meter cordon in place. Thank you for your patience while we respond to this incident.”

11:18 BST

Some roads around the railway station are currently closed off.

Portsmouth Roads, a traffic account run by Portsmouth City Council, said: “The area around Portsmouth & Southsea station is currently closed.

“No access to Station Rd, Isambard Brunel Rd & Stanhope Rd. Buses making local diversions.”

11:15 BST

Video from the scene

A video has been captured of the explosive disposal unit being deployed at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station.

11:09 BST

Train updates

Trains are turning around at Fratton railway station while police remain at Portsmouth and Southsea station, according to Southern Rail.

11:08 BST

Train travel disruption

South Western Railway said trains are expected to be cancelled and disrupted at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station until 2pm.

Live train tracker updates can be found on the SWR website.

10:58 BST

Further updates on bus routes

First Bus Portsmouth said other services are also disrupted.

10:56 BST

Bus Routes disrupted

Bus routes across the city are being disrupted. The 100m cordon is still in place.

First Bus Portsmouth reports: “⚠️SERVICE UPDATE⚠️

“Services 3 and 8 will not go in City centre south but will stop outside Victoria park both ways.

“Service X4 going out of Portsmouth will not serve City centre south.

“Service 7 will start and terminate at Victoria park.”

10:50 BST

Photos from the scene

The News photographer Sam Stephenson has been at the scene this morning. Emergency services continue to investigate the package.

The cordon around the station remain in place.

10:32 BST

Station closed off

BTP Hampshire first alerted residents about the “suspicious item” at 7.40am.

They said: “Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious item at Portsmouth and Southsea station. The station is closed and cordons are in place to allow specialist officers to assess the item.

“Further updates will be shared here when we have them. “

Page 1 of 1