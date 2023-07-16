Portsmouth and Southsea station: Specialist units at scene and cordon set up after "suspicious item" found
Officers have swarmed the station and restricted access to passengers this morning. A British Transport Police spokeswoman said the force was alerted at 7.40am.
A statement from BTP’s Hampshire division reported on Twitter: “Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious item at Portsmouth and Southsea station.
“The station is closed and cordons are in place to allow specialist officers to assess the item. Further updates will be shared here when we have them.”
BTP Hampshire said the cordon is 100m wide, with the public being blocked from certain routes. They said: “The station remains closed.
“Specialist units are on scene assessing the item and there is a 100 meter cordon in place. Thank you for your patience while we respond to this incident.”
South Western Railway said trains may be cancelled as emergency services carry out their investigation. Surrounding roads are currently closed off.
Portsmouth Roads, run by Portsmouth City Council, reported on Twitter: “The area around Portsmouth & Southsea is currently closed. No access to Station Rd, Isambard Brunel Rd & Stanhope Rd. Buses making local diversions.”
Breaking news updates can be found in our live blog below.
“Suspicious item” found at railway station
Explosive disposal unit
BTP confirmed an explosive disposal unit is currently being deployed to the station to attend to the “suspicious item”.
Bomb disposal unit at scene
A British Transport Police spokeswoman confirmed that one package at the station has been deemed as “suspicious”.
She added that an “explosive disposal unit” is currently at the scene. BTP Hampshire reported on Twitter: “The station remains closed.
“Specialist units are on scene assessing the item and there is a 100 meter cordon in place. Thank you for your patience while we respond to this incident.”
Some roads around the railway station are currently closed off.
Portsmouth Roads, a traffic account run by Portsmouth City Council, said: “The area around Portsmouth & Southsea station is currently closed.
“No access to Station Rd, Isambard Brunel Rd & Stanhope Rd. Buses making local diversions.”
Video from the scene
A video has been captured of the explosive disposal unit being deployed at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station.
Train updates
Trains are turning around at Fratton railway station while police remain at Portsmouth and Southsea station, according to Southern Rail.
Train travel disruption
South Western Railway said trains are expected to be cancelled and disrupted at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station until 2pm.
Live train tracker updates can be found on the SWR website.
Further updates on bus routes
First Bus Portsmouth said other services are also disrupted.
Bus Routes disrupted
Bus routes across the city are being disrupted. The 100m cordon is still in place.
First Bus Portsmouth reports: “⚠️SERVICE UPDATE⚠️
“Services 3 and 8 will not go in City centre south but will stop outside Victoria park both ways.
“Service X4 going out of Portsmouth will not serve City centre south.
“Service 7 will start and terminate at Victoria park.”
Photos from the scene
The News photographer Sam Stephenson has been at the scene this morning. Emergency services continue to investigate the package.
The cordon around the station remain in place.
Station closed off
BTP Hampshire first alerted residents about the “suspicious item” at 7.40am.
They said: “Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious item at Portsmouth and Southsea station. The station is closed and cordons are in place to allow specialist officers to assess the item.
“Further updates will be shared here when we have them. “