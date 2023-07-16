Officers have swarmed the station and restricted access to passengers this morning. A British Transport Police spokeswoman said the force was alerted at 7.40am.

A statement from BTP’s Hampshire division reported on Twitter: “Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious item at Portsmouth and Southsea station.

The explosive disposal unit at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning (July 16). Picture: Sam Stephenson

“The station is closed and cordons are in place to allow specialist officers to assess the item. Further updates will be shared here when we have them.”

BTP Hampshire said the cordon is 100m wide, with the public being blocked from certain routes. They said: “The station remains closed.

“Specialist units are on scene assessing the item and there is a 100 meter cordon in place. Thank you for your patience while we respond to this incident.”

South Western Railway said trains may be cancelled as emergency services carry out their investigation. Surrounding roads are currently closed off.

Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station is currently shut off after a "suspicious item" was discovered at the scene. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Portsmouth Roads, run by Portsmouth City Council, reported on Twitter: “The area around Portsmouth & Southsea is currently closed. No access to Station Rd, Isambard Brunel Rd & Stanhope Rd. Buses making local diversions.”

