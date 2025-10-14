Portsmouth and Wickham men charged with arson at tanning salon

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2025, 13:11 BST
Men from Portsmouth and Wickham have been charged in connection with an arson at a tanning salon.

Most Popular
Policeplaceholder image
Police

Officers were called to Tantastic in Broadwater Street, Worthing, at about 11pm on 21 October last year. The incident has been investigated by Worthing CID, and three men have now been charged.

Stuart Jenkins, 62, of Bridge Street, Wickham, Brandon Tipling, 20, of Brigstocke Road, Bristol, and Archie Ellins, 19, of Hillsley Road, Portsmouth, were each charged with conspiracy to commit arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. They are due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 10 November to answer the charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Louise Baileff said: “This was a distressing incident that caused concern within the local community and significant loss to the victim.

“Three men and a woman were initially arrested in connection with our enquiries, and following a thorough investigation, the woman has been released without charge and the three men have been charged to appear in court.”

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice