Portsmouth and Wickham men charged with arson at tanning salon
Officers were called to Tantastic in Broadwater Street, Worthing, at about 11pm on 21 October last year. The incident has been investigated by Worthing CID, and three men have now been charged.
Stuart Jenkins, 62, of Bridge Street, Wickham, Brandon Tipling, 20, of Brigstocke Road, Bristol, and Archie Ellins, 19, of Hillsley Road, Portsmouth, were each charged with conspiracy to commit arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. They are due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 10 November to answer the charge.
Detective Inspector Louise Baileff said: “This was a distressing incident that caused concern within the local community and significant loss to the victim.
“Three men and a woman were initially arrested in connection with our enquiries, and following a thorough investigation, the woman has been released without charge and the three men have been charged to appear in court.”