Portsmouth and Wickham men charged with arson at tanning salon

Men from Portsmouth and Wickham have been charged in connection with an arson at a tanning salon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Officers were called to Tantastic in Broadwater Street, Worthing, at about 11pm on 21 October last year. The incident has been investigated by Worthing CID, and three men have now been charged.

Stuart Jenkins, 62, of Bridge Street, Wickham, Brandon Tipling, 20, of Brigstocke Road, Bristol, and Archie Ellins, 19, of Hillsley Road, Portsmouth, were each charged with conspiracy to commit arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. They are due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 10 November to answer the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Louise Baileff said: “This was a distressing incident that caused concern within the local community and significant loss to the victim.

“Three men and a woman were initially arrested in connection with our enquiries, and following a thorough investigation, the woman has been released without charge and the three men have been charged to appear in court.”