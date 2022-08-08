Last week, the Old Bailey in London made legal history with the first televised sentencing in the UK.

Judge Sarah Monro QC sentenced Ben Oliver to life imprisonment with a minimum term of ten years for the manslaughter of his father, David Oliver.

Hampshire police and crime commissioner Donna Jones (left) pictured during a walkabout with Hampshire Constabulary Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney in Winchester. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Hampshire's police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones – a former magistrate – described it as a ‘step forward' in improving the transparency of the legal system.

'I hope we see it around here some day,' she said.

'What was interesting was that the camera was only on the judge and only at the end of the trial. What you didn't get was the powerful advocacy from the prosecution, the victim's impact statement or the circumstances surrounding that case.

'I would love us to have a much more open adversarial process - not quite like America because there are some aspects we’re far superior in - but the public has a right to know about it all.'

Mrs Jones added that installing broadcasting facilities in crown courts such as Portsmouth and Winchester would 'take time'.

Televising an entire case might also not be possible due to media law surrounding the anonymity of sexual assault victims and other automatic reporting restrictions.

‘There is a lot of consideration from the Ministry of Justice on how we prepare the jury for something like this.