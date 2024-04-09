Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary have released the image of a man that they want to speak to after two separate assaults left a 39-year-old man with a broken nose and fingers. An initial incident occurred on Thursday, March 14 at around 11.50pm close to Brothers Convenience Store on Fratton Road and the victim was assaulted again an hour later by two men on Waverley Road.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We’ve carried out enquiries in the area, including reviewing CCTV. A 27 year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm as part of our investigation. He was released without charge and will face no further action.

“A second man, aged 26, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm. He has been bailed until 18 June pending further enquiries. We are now issuing an image of a man who may have seen what happened and be able to assist our investigation.”

The man is described as: White. Aged in his twenties. Around 6ft tall. Average build. He has black hair that is very short on the sides and long on the top, and facial hair. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, and dark hooded top, and an orange hi-visibility jacket.

The police request that anyone that has any information to call 101 quoting 44240111322 or submit information via their website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/