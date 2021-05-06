Portsmouth attempted murder arrest as man, 19, held by police over Arundel Street incident
A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Portsmouth.
Police today said a 19-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Arundel Street, Landport, on Friday at 5.30pm.
It comes after Fabian Silva, 18, of Sedgley Close, Buckland, was charged with having a knife and causing grievous bodily harm.
He was remanded by magistrates to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 7.
The newly-arrested teenager remains in custody.
Police previously said a 19-year-old man suffered a stab wound in the incident, and was taken to hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Officers are still investigating the incident.
A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘The investigation is ongoing and officers would still like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything in relation to this incident.
‘If you have any information please call 101 quoting ref 44210165339.’