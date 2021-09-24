Portsmouth beer drinker fined £1,700 after being caught in Victoria Park in lockdown
A BEER-DRINKING lockdown flouter who smelled of cannabis has been fined.
Nigel Fowler, 51, of Plymouth Street, Somers Town, was caught on January 29 sitting on a bench with a pal ‘smoking a joint of cannabis’ and having a beer.
PC Samuel Davy was patrolling in Victoria Park, Portsmouth, at 3pm when he saw Fowler and another man.
In a court witness statement, he said: ‘I explained to Fowler that he could not be sat in a park, smoking cannabis and drinking a beer, and that it is not a reasonable excuse to leave his address.
Read More
‘He explained that he needed to leave the house for his mental health, and I explained that it was acceptable for him to go for a walk or similar, but drinking beer and smoking cannabis is not acceptable.’
Fowler had been warned previously, PC Davy said.
A lone magistrate convicted Fowler in his absence after he was taken to court.
Fowler must pay a £1,760 fine, a £176 surcharge and £90 costs. He was convicted of being out of his home in lockdown without a reasonable excuse.