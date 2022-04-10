Police closed the roads around The Hard following the discovery of a ‘suspicious package’ on Sunday.

It was discovered at around 8.10pm yesterday.

The Hard was cordoned off last night. Picture: JPIMedia

Road closures were put in place while train services, buses and the Gosport Ferry were also disrupted.

Here’s everything we know so far:

Is the cordon still in place?

The closure was lifted late on Sunday evening.

In a post on Facebook, Portsmouth Police said: ‘The closures around The Hard have been lifted all traffic, buses, trains and the Gosport Ferry.

‘Thank you all for your patience.’

What have police said about the incident?

Portsmouth Police confirmed that the cordon was due to the discovery of a ‘suspicious package’.

A post on Sunday evening said: ‘We just wanted to provide a further update on the closures at The Hard this evening.

Officers have closed off the area after a report of a suspicious bag was received around 8.10pm this evening.

‘As a precaution, we have evacuated the area and Explosive Ordnance Disposal are going to be attending.

‘We will update further when this has been completed and the area is open again. In the meantime, please could we ask you avoid the area.’

It followed an earlier post, which said: ‘Good evening, please be aware that due to an ongoing incident at The Hard, Portsmouth there are a number of road closures.

‘You will not be able access The Hard via Queen Street or Park Road. We are also limiting access to buses, trains and Gosport Ferry. Trains are being stopped at Portsmouth and Southsea Train Station.

‘You will not be able to leave Gunwharf Quays via the pedestrian tunnel and our colleagues from GWQ have closed this.

‘This incident is ongoing and we will update you once the area is reopened.

‘Thank you all for your patience and understand, we appreciate this will cause significant disruption to your evenings.’