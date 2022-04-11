The Hard in Portsmouth was cordoned off last night following the discovery.

Police were called at 8.10pm yesterday and the roads in the area were shut, while train services terminated at Portsmouth and Southsea station instead and the Gosport Ferry was also disrupted.

A cordon remained in place for several hours before being lifted around 11pm.

Police at The Hard during a bomb scare. Picture: Jack

The explosive ordinance disposal team attended the scene and disposed of the package.

A ‘bang’ was reported by residents as a controlled explosive was carried out.

In a post on Facebook, Portsmouth Police said: ‘The closures around The Hard have been lifted all traffic, buses, trains and the Gosport Ferry.

‘Thank you all for your patience.’

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary confirmed that the ‘suspicious package’ was not an explosive device.

She said: ‘At 8.10pm on Sunday, April 10 officers received a report of a suspicious bag that had been found at The Hard.

‘As a precaution, the area was evacuated and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended to carry out a controlled explosion.