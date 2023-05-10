The 14-year-old from Portsmouth was detained earlier today. Portsmouth Police reported the arrest on Facebook.

The force said: ‘I just wanted to update you that officers that have been investigating a number of offences, including three thefts of motor vehicles, and two alleged shoplifting offences – that have taken place over the last couple of months in Portsmouth – have made an arrest today.

A boy from Portsmouth, 14, has been arrested after vehicles have been stolen in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘A 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested by officers in the Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team on suspicion of theft and theft of motor vehicles. He is currently in police custody at this time.

‘I can’t say too much at this point, but I wanted you all to know that we are committed to making sure that offenders are brought to justice and that Portsmouth is a hostile environment to commit crime.’

