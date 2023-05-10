News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Portsmouth boy, 14, arrested for stealing vehicles as police investigate thefts and shopliftings

A boy has been arrested by police as part of their investigation into thefts.

By Freddie Webb
Published 10th May 2023, 18:59 BST- 1 min read

The 14-year-old from Portsmouth was detained earlier today. Portsmouth Police reported the arrest on Facebook.

The force said: ‘I just wanted to update you that officers that have been investigating a number of offences, including three thefts of motor vehicles, and two alleged shoplifting offences – that have taken place over the last couple of months in Portsmouth – have made an arrest today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Boy charged with dangerous driving

A boy from Portsmouth, 14, has been arrested after vehicles have been stolen in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur RahmanA boy from Portsmouth, 14, has been arrested after vehicles have been stolen in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman
A boy from Portsmouth, 14, has been arrested after vehicles have been stolen in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

‘A 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested by officers in the Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team on suspicion of theft and theft of motor vehicles. He is currently in police custody at this time.

‘I can’t say too much at this point, but I wanted you all to know that we are committed to making sure that offenders are brought to justice and that Portsmouth is a hostile environment to commit crime.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more information.