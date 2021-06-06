Portsmouth boy, 15, arrested over assault following 'fracas' on Southsea Common

A ‘FRACAS’ on Southsea Common yesterday eveningnote-0 led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 11:03 am

Pictures from the scene show one boy being led away in a police van.

Two men were fighting while a third was on the ground being looked after by a woman, police said.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy after a fracas on Southsea Common in Portsmouth on June 5. Picture: Fiona Callingham

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Our officers were called out to an incident at 8.07pm last night following reports of a fracas on Southsea Common.

‘Two men were seen to be fighting while another man was laying on the ground being supported by a woman.

‘A 15-year-old boy from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of common assault, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B drug.

‘He remains in custody at this time.’

