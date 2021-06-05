TikTok app. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Originally posted to TikTok, the video shows a girl with long dark hair dancing for a few seconds.

It then cuts to a very graphic shot that appears to show a girl being beheaded.

Rachel Dawson, who is based in Fareham, said that her 13-year-old daughter was sent a link to the video.

She said: ‘When she opened it she dropped the phone and went white.

‘I asked what was wrong, I viewed the video and it was of a male actually cutting off a girl’s head, it’s very graphic.’

The video has been taken down from TikTok but is still circulating on other social media platforms.

Rachel added: ‘I just want parents to be aware so they know to observe their children because this video has left my daughter quite upset.

‘I don’t want another child to suffer or be traumatised.

‘It’s a vile video.’

