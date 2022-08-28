Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Admiral Drake pub in Kingston Crescent, North End, after a car slammed into it. Picture: Richard Lemmer.

Pictures show a blue SUV outside the Admiral Drake pub in Kingston Crescent, North End, which crashed into the building.

Police reported the collision yesterday morning at 10.51am, with a lane on the road being closed in the process.

The damage caused to the pub is reported to be 'structural' and 'severe'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The damage to the drinking establishment has forced it to temporarily close.

The landlords posted on Facebook: ‘As some of you have seen and heard the old pub won’t be open now for business.

‘A car collided with our beautiful pub and has caused severe damage to the building.

‘We are awaiting an engineers report to how badly it has effected the entire building but it’s not looking great

‘It’s severe structure damage most definitely.’

‘As for the driver of the car, believe he is ok.’

Portsmouth police said yesterday: ‘Officers have been at a collision involving a car and pedestrian in Kingston Crescent this morning.