Officers investigating the thefts made the arrest yesterday. On January 19, two bikes were stolen from outside a property in Kingsley Road, Eastney.

The theft happened between 7pm and 11.30pm. On the same night, a vehicle was broken into and taken from outside a house in Kensington Road, Copnor.

One of the thefts took place in Kensington Road, Copnor. Picture: Google Street View.

The garage was also broken into but police believe nothing was taken. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said a 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested in connection to both thefts.

She added: ‘The boy is currently in police custody and our enquiries are continuing. If you’ve seen anything suspicious that could help our ongoing investigations into bike theft or burglary in the city then you can call 101 or report via our website.