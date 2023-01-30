Florence Ann Ervin, 19, was found on January 3 at Beachlands, Sea Front, Hayling Island . The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 10.43am on January 3 this year, following the discovery of a woman’s body on Sea Front, Hayling Island. The death of the 19-year-old woman is not deemed suspicious, and her next of kin have been informed.’