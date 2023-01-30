Teenager's body found near the sea in Hayling Island, police confirm
A TEENAGER’S body was found near the sea in Hayling Island.
By Steve Deeks
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 2:54pm
Florence Ann Ervin, 19, was found on January 3 at Beachlands, Sea Front, Hayling Island. The death is not being treated as suspicious.
READ NOW: Drugs supply arrest
A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 10.43am on January 3 this year, following the discovery of a woman’s body on Sea Front, Hayling Island. The death of the 19-year-old woman is not deemed suspicious, and her next of kin have been informed.’
An inquest into her death is due in November.