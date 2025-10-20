A group of boys have been arrested after a tech retailer was raided.

The gang of five males, all from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of a high-value theft from Currys in Worthing, West Sussex. Large quantities of mobile phones were stolen from the shop in Lyons Way at roughly 7pm on October 6.

A black Renault was subsequently tracked by officers, with its occupants detained. Inspector Christopher Bryant said: “We understand the shock and concern this incident will have caused, and we are pleased that five suspects were apprehended.

Currys in Worthing was raided by thieves.

“We are still appealing for anyone with relevant information, including footage on mobile phones, CCTV, or dashcam footage to come forward and report it to us. We would also ask the public not to share footage of the incident on social media or to speculate about the incident online, as this may impact our ongoing investigation.”

A 19-year-old man and four boys, three aged 15 and one aged 14 - all from Portsmouth - were arrested. The three 15-year-old boys and the 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with shop theft.

They are due to appear before Worthing Youth Court on November 4. Information about the theft can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1157 of 06/10.