Portsmouth brother jailed for 6.5 years after fatally stabbing Billy Green in Buckland

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Lewis Green, 23, collected Billyjay Green, 26, from HMP Winchester on his brother’s release on January 11 at 10am.

Together they drank cider and took cocaine while visiting friends’ homes in dad-of-two Lewis Green’s white Volkswagen Scirocco.

Less than three hours later they aggressively argued about Lewis Green receiving his brother’s payments from HMRC - with the younger brother plunging a knife into Billyjay’s chest near Pickwick House in Buckland, Portsmouth.

Killer Lewis Green, left, who stabbed his brother Billyjay Green, right. on January 11 2021 in Buckland.

Imposing a six year and six-month sentence on Green, who admitted manslaughter, judge Tim Mousley QC said: ‘You killed your brother and you will have to live with that for the rest of your life.’

Prosecutor Kerry Maylin said during the car journey from prison Lewis had been quizzed about receiving around £3,400 in a tax rebate or furlough claim due to his incarcerated brother.

He also received a £50,000 bounce back loan in his brother’s name and bought a white VW Scirocco, with his gambling increasing 10-fold, the court heard.

Lewis denied this in the car, telling his brother: ‘I wouldn’t do that, I wouldn’t do that to you.’

Police near Pickwick House in Portsmouth on January 11, 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The pair had argued in the morning but the atmosphere between them was good, the court heard, until they parked in Maitland Street in Buckland.

CCTV footage captured from Pickwick House shows how Billyjay slightly bumped a vehicle while parking.

Lewis gets out and checks the damage before his older brother parks again and then gets out.

Witnesses say Billyjay was ‘pumped up’ and one said he rained punches over his younger brother - with the judge accepting there was an element of self defence.

Addressing Lewis Green, judge Mousley said: ‘You were seen arguing very loudly and very aggressively. Billy at one point threatened to kill you, which prompted you to run to the car and collect the knife.

‘You had put it there earlier that morning. The CCTV footage shows you going to the driver’s side of the car.

‘Then as you ran at Billy you were both shouting “come on then” at each other.

‘One witness describes you as shoving Billy to the chest area and you made off to an alleyway.’

The court heard Billy, who had a knuckleduster in his pocket, staggered to follow and shouted: ‘Lewis you stabbed me in the throat what have you done?’

He collapsed shortly after being dealt the 10cm deep and 3cm wide stab wound. Footage shows him kicking in the rear nearside car window after being stabbed.

His younger brother called 999, saying nothing, before then hiding in a building site claiming he was scared for his own life.

Residents on their balconies had filmed the confrontation and shouted at them to stop.

Others also called 999 and Lewis could be heard in the background. He was arrested while paramedics tried in vain at the scene to repair his brother’s severed pulmonary artery.

Both men ‘loved each other,’ the defendant’s barrister Andrew Langdon QC said.

But he added: ‘Lewis genuinely believed he (Billyjay) was armed with a knife.’

When police arrested Lewis he lied to them, and later wept in custody when he was told his brother had died.

Both men had previously tried to rob a drug dealer on February 29, 2020, in an underpass when Lewis Green was stabbed in the chest needing open heart surgery, the court heard.

The defendant was left ‘upset’ that Billyjay fled when he was stabbed by the dealer in 2020, Mr Langdon said.

Billyjay had ‘habitually used violence’ including against his younger brother, said.

Mr Langdon said his client developed PTSD from the incident, and from violent abuse during childhood.

He suffered from traumatic amnesia, Mr Langdon said, and did not plan the attack - which was accepted by the prosecution.

Mr Langdon said he was ‘not a bad man’ and ‘killed a brother he loved’.

Lewis Green’s reaction to the confrontation ‘was excessive,’ he said, but that was in line with his PTSD diagnosis.

He ‘profoundly wishes’ he was dead instead of his brother, Mr Langdon added.

Green, of Tewkesbury Close, Paulsgrove, denied murder and the CPS accepted a plea of manslaughter this morning.

A relative told the court today the killing was ‘meaningless’ and Green would never be forgiven.

