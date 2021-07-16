Portsmouth brother of Billy Green admits manslaughter over sibling's death in Buckland
A MAN has admitted killing his brother in Buckland just hours after he was released from jail.
Lewis Green, of Tewkesbury Close, Paulsgrove, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today over the death of his older brother Billyjay Green.
The 23-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to murder. Today he admitted manslaughter in the fatal stabbing.
Prosecutor Kerry Maylin said: ‘That plea has been accepted.’
Billyjay Green, 26, died on January 11 outside Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland at 12.43pm.
He had been collected from HMP Winchester on his release at around 10am the same day by his younger brother.
Medics and members of the public tried to save Mr Green but officers confirmed on the same day that he had died at the scene.
Green is being sentenced today.