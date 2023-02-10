Officers from the Portsmouth North Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a warrant the property in Vernon Road at around 7pm on Thursday and found about 315 cannabis plants in various stages of growth.

Power supply company SSE have been made aware and attended to ensure that the property, and those surrounding it, remain safe.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We remain in the area today conducting enquiries and speaking to those that live locally.

Cannabis plants in the back of a police van, found after carrying out a warrant in Vernon Road, Portsmouth, on February 9, 2023, where officers found about 315 plants

‘As part of our investigation we have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He remains in police custody at the current time.

‘We know that many people think it is just a bit of cannabis, but we want to stress that any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm. Large-scale operations are often run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in very serious violence involving weapons, such as firearms.

‘The electrical requirement to grow this many plants is also really dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger. We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood to police, as the information you provide helps us develop the bigger picture that leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets.’

People can contact the police on 101 or online at hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/.