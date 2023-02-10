One of the UK’s biggest rock bands, Kasabian, fronted by creative force Serge Pizzorno, will thrill crowds at Victorious, which takes place over the August bank holiday weekend on Southsea Common, with a huge back catalogue of hits including Fire, Club Foot and L.S.F. from their seven studio albums.

Following the success of his number one album Collections from the Whiteout, Ben Howard will headline the Castle Stage on Sunday. One of the most influential artists in the UK folk scene, the Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter will soothe festival goers with his hypnotic vocals on classic tracks including Only Love and Keep Your Head Up. And indie stars Alt-J return to the festival circuit following a 10th anniversary tour of their Mercury Prize-winning album An Awesome Wave.

Also announced for Friday evening is superstar DJ Pete Tong, who will be delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra. Set to a backdrop of Southsea’s historic castle, this performance of pure ’90s dancefloor bangers with a modern classical twist is guaranteed to transport every raver back to the island. The legendary Annie Mac returns to keep the party going with an electronic DJ set on Saturday.

Kasabian top the Saturday night show at Y Not (photo: Neil Bedford)

Madchester and Britpop survivors The Charlatans will bring huge hits including the Only One I Know while Stockport’s finest Blossoms and the infectiously fun Friendly Fires also join the bill.

Ellie Goulding will bring her folk-inflected pop sound to the seafront with huge singalong hits including Starry Eyed and Love Me Like You Do, while Australian singer and winner of last year’s The Masked Singer Natalie Imbruglia takes the special guest slot on Saturday afternoon.

Also announced is one of the greatest indie-pop groups of the last two decades, Scotland’s Belle and Sebastian, songwriter of the Happy Valley theme song Jake Bugg, indie-rockers Kaiser Chiefs, rock band Sea Girls, and punk-inspired indie rock band Hard-Fi join the bill for a UK festival exclusive performance.

Playing at Victorious Festival 2023

Continuing the success of last year’s expanded comedy offering, Victorious will welcome some of the biggest and best names in comedy.

Award-winning actor and comedian Omid Djalili will headline Friday afternoon alongside Shooting Stars’ Angelos Epithemiou. The hugely popular Jason Manford will headline Saturday, while Irish comedian and star of Mock the Week, Dara O’Briain headlines Sunday and Star of King Gary Tom Davis and award-winning Zoe Lyons also join the comedy

bill. Each afternoon will see a different comedian host the stage including Olivia Lee, Kerry Godliman and Andrew Maxwell.

They join the previously announced Friday headliner Jamiroquai, Sigrid, The Vaccines, The Divine Comedy, and more.

Playing at Victorious Festival 2023

Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: ‘This year’s line-up is one of our biggest to date and we’re thrilled to finally reveal more of the incredible acts our audience can look forward to in 2023. For the first time, Victorious will run for three full days and we’re proud of the expansive offering we have for our festival goers covering music, comedy and family entertainment. We’re already counting down the days at Victorious HQ, this year is going to be huge.’

Early bird tickets are on sale now with weekend camping tickets from £180 and day tickets from £60 (fees apply). Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.