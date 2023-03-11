Portsmouth Central Police Station to be reopened, says crime commissioner Donna Jones
The front counter at Portsmouth Central Police Station will reopen later this year as part of a push to improve the visibility of policing across Hampshire.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight police and crime commissioner Donna Jones, a former leader of the city council, said the move would make the force more accessible and help reduce crime.
The police station in Winston Churchill Avenue was closed to the public in 2019 after the new investigation centre in Copnor opened but the decision sparked concern around the level of policing in the city centre.
Gosport Police Station, which had been put up for sale before the decision was reversed, has also been earmarked for similar treatment with Mrs Jones saying she was finalising plans to reopen it ‘with a front desk for full public access’.
She also announced plans to open a new police station in Petersfield and said there were ‘ambitions’ for the Isle of Wight.
These projects will be funded through £2m from the commissioner’s budget for the coming financial year, with Portsmouth now slated to be the first to benefit.
‘The public have told me they want more police stations, more police officers and more visibility of the police,’ Mrs Jones said. ‘By reopening these police stations for public access I’m delivering on my promises to the public and helping to bring communities and the police closer together.’
Work to refurbish the police station has already started and is expected to be completed by the autumn.
‘The chief constable and I are committed to strengthening neighbourhood policing and increasing police visibility,’ she added. ‘Police stations need to be as accessible to as many people as possible so residents and communities feel safer.’
Chief constable Scott Chilton welcomed the announcement, saying increased visibility of policing was a key part of his plans to reduce crime.
‘My officers want to cut crime and make places like Portsmouth, Gosport and other communities across Hampshire & Isle of Wight a hostile environment for criminals,’ he said. ‘Being visible and more accessible to the public is a crucial part of that.
‘The plans for Portsmouth announced by the commissioner have my full support and, together with 650 extra officers and our commitment to have a named police officer in every community, show that we mean business.’