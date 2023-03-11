Portsmouth Central Police Station to be reopened, says crime commissioner Donna Jones

Hampshire and Isle of Wight police and crime commissioner Donna Jones, a former leader of the city council, said the move would make the force more accessible and help reduce crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport Police Station, which had been put up for sale before the decision was reversed, has also been earmarked for similar treatment with Mrs Jones saying she was finalising plans to reopen it ‘with a front desk for full public access’.

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones, who is reopening Portsmouth Central Police Station to the public, with PC Mark Robinson and PC Elliott Scholes-Walsh outside Portsmouth Central Police Station Picture: Habibur Rahman

She also announced plans to open a new police station in Petersfield and said there were ‘ambitions’ for the Isle of Wight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These projects will be funded through £2m from the commissioner’s budget for the coming financial year, with Portsmouth now slated to be the first to benefit.

‘The public have told me they want more police stations, more police officers and more visibility of the police,’ Mrs Jones said. ‘By reopening these police stations for public access I’m delivering on my promises to the public and helping to bring communities and the police closer together.’

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones Picture: Habibur Rahman

Work to refurbish the police station has already started and is expected to be completed by the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The chief constable and I are committed to strengthening neighbourhood policing and increasing police visibility,’ she added. ‘Police stations need to be as accessible to as many people as possible so residents and communities feel safer.’

Chief constable Scott Chilton welcomed the announcement, saying increased visibility of policing was a key part of his plans to reduce crime.

‘My officers want to cut crime and make places like Portsmouth, Gosport and other communities across Hampshire & Isle of Wight a hostile environment for criminals,’ he said. ‘Being visible and more accessible to the public is a crucial part of that.