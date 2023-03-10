News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Watch: Lorry makes dangerous U-turn and cuts up car on busy Portsmouth junction leaving witness 'shocked'

A woman from Portsmouth was left in disbelief as she saw a lorry make a U-turn in the middle of a busy junction.

By Freddie Webb
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 1:36pm

Kate Tyrrell was astonished to see the HGV make the dangerous manoeuvre at the M275 crossroads between Port Solent and Cosham, outside the Pall building. Dash cam footage shows the large vehicle colliding with a white car and shunting it round so it faced the other direction.

NOW READ: CCTV picture of hooded robbers released after Portsmouth corner shop is raided

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Tyrrell saw the collision at 6.50pm last night. She told The News: ‘I was grateful I was in the Tesla last night, because I could record the drama unfolding.

Screenshot of dash-cam footage showing a lorry making a dangerous U-turn on a busy Portsmouth junction. Picture: Kate Tyrrell
Screenshot of dash-cam footage showing a lorry making a dangerous U-turn on a busy Portsmouth junction. Picture: Kate Tyrrell
Screenshot of dash-cam footage showing a lorry making a dangerous U-turn on a busy Portsmouth junction. Picture: Kate Tyrrell
Most Popular

‘I was at the front of the junction and could see the two lorries coming across. The lorry on the inside lane beeped his horn as he drove past, as the offending lorry on the outside lane slowed down and started turning.

I was sat just gripping my steering wheel, gasping and thinking “oh my god he’s coming towards me”. I was completely shocked to see them attempting a U turn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘By that time, a car was on the right and the lorry completely cut them off and swept the car around.’ The car and the HGV both drove away after the collision.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth PE teacher barred from profession after not telling school the truth about drink-driving conviction

Ms Tyrrell hopes the driver was unhurt and that they were able to get the appropriate details for an insurance claim. The business owner added: ‘Who would attempt a U-turn at such a busy crossroads junction like that?

‘I was shocked. I physically gasped and my hand flew up to my mouth. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. ‘I’ve been driving for eight years and I’ve never seen anything like it.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the force received a report at 7.15pm of a collision on the M275. ‘Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with dash cam footage, or the driver of the white van should get in touch with police, quoting the reference 44230095955, either by calling 101 or submitting information via our website,’ he added.

PortsmouthHGV