Kate Tyrrell was astonished to see the HGV make the dangerous manoeuvre at the M275 crossroads between Port Solent and Cosham, outside the Pall building. Dash cam footage shows the large vehicle colliding with a white car and shunting it round so it faced the other direction.

Ms Tyrrell saw the collision at 6.50pm last night. She told The News: ‘I was grateful I was in the Tesla last night, because I could record the drama unfolding.

Screenshot of dash-cam footage showing a lorry making a dangerous U-turn on a busy Portsmouth junction. Picture: Kate Tyrrell

‘I was at the front of the junction and could see the two lorries coming across. The lorry on the inside lane beeped his horn as he drove past, as the offending lorry on the outside lane slowed down and started turning.

I was sat just gripping my steering wheel, gasping and thinking “oh my god he’s coming towards me”. I was completely shocked to see them attempting a U turn.

‘By that time, a car was on the right and the lorry completely cut them off and swept the car around.’ The car and the HGV both drove away after the collision.

Ms Tyrrell hopes the driver was unhurt and that they were able to get the appropriate details for an insurance claim. The business owner added: ‘Who would attempt a U-turn at such a busy crossroads junction like that?

‘I was shocked. I physically gasped and my hand flew up to my mouth. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. ‘I’ve been driving for eight years and I’ve never seen anything like it.’

