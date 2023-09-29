Residents living in and around Waverely Road, Southsea will have noticed that new gates have been installed in the entrances to Walnut Park – known as Waverley Gardens – which are now used to shut the park at night. The park is bordered by Waverley Road, Wimbledon Park Road and Lowcay Road. According to the local authority, the new measure has been put in place to make sure neighbouring residents are not disturbed.