Portsmouth City Council restricts overnight access to Waverley Road park in Southsea in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour

Portsmouth City Council has restricted overnight access to a Southsea park in a bid to “deal with antisocial behaviour and disturbance.”
By Joe Buncle
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Residents living in and around Waverely Road, Southsea will have noticed that new gates have been installed in the entrances to Walnut Park – known as Waverley Gardens – which are now used to shut the park at night. The park is bordered by Waverley Road, Wimbledon Park Road and Lowcay Road. According to the local authority, the new measure has been put in place to make sure neighbouring residents are not disturbed.

A council spokesperson said: "Gates have recently been fitted at the two entrances to Waverley Gardens as part of the council's measures to deal with antisocial behaviour and disturbance to neighbouring residents. The site will be locked each evening, overnight, subject to available resource."

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been contacted for further details about recent activity in the park.