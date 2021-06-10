The playpark at Fred Francis Close. Picture: Emily Turner

Police are now appealing for information following two incidents of conflict between groups of residents including adults and children on Monday, June 7.

Videos seen by The News show a group of more than 10 people congregating in the street, leading to fights breaking out.

Police say a woman was ‘seriously assaulted’ during the incidents.

Police attend an incident on Fred Francis Close.

Some residents say that they are hoping for a quieter future for the close, as issues have persisted for several weeks.

A woman who lives locally said: ‘The whole area has gone properly downhill.

‘I have a boy and girl and they do go out but I’m always in contact with them for their safety. It’s just not safe.’

Another woman said: ‘We’re just tired of it.’

Police said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses and information following several incidents of violent disorder which occurred on Fred Francis Close in Havant on Monday 7 June 7.

‘It is reported the incidents happened between 3pm and 7.30pm between residents who are known to each other.

‘During the evening, a woman in her 40s was reportedly seriously assaulted.

‘A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and another 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

‘Both boys were questioned by officers and released on police bail until July 5 to allow for further enquiries to take place.’

Detective Inspector Dal Andrews said: ‘We are aware that a number of people were involved in this incident and we are following up all available lines of enquiry to identify them, including those who were reportedly assaulted who have not yet spoken to us.

‘We have been carrying out extra patrols in the area and continue to make enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened and who was involved.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, and specifically anyone who may have private CCTV, doorbell or phone footage of the incident who has not yet had contact from us.

‘If you call us and leave your email address with us, we can send you a link which you can use to upload the footage.

‘We understand that this kind of incident can be worrying for some residents and we want to reassure you that we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously. At this time we believe this to be an isolated, targeted incident between people who know each other and that there isn’t any risk to the wider community.’

If you have information that can help, please get in contact by calling 101 and quoting 44210222388.

