Portsmouth cocaine dealer jailed for nearly 12 years over drug plot

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 12:17 BST
A Portsmouth drug dealer has been jailed for nearly 12 years.

Portsmouth Crown Court | Google

Stephen Fennemore, 57, of Lyndhurst Road, admitted two charges when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to his involvement in a drug plot between 18 Mar and 8 June 2020 where he conspired together with others to supply cocaine. He also pleaded guilty to entering into an arrangement involving criminal property of cash.

Fennemore was jailed for 11 years and nine months.

