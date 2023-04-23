The incident for Portsmouth police’s northern team was among a busy Friday night for officers. A stolen motorbike was also recovered during the shift.

Detailing what happened on Portsmouth Police’s Facebook page, a post said: ‘It's all go for the Northern team tonight...started the evening progressing investigations. This involves taking statements, conducting interviews.

‘Apprehended three people who decided smashing windows was a good idea...just to clarify, it's not a good idea and is also a crime.

‘PC Snell and PC Kirby sniffed out a stolen motorbike that's now been recovered and will be kept safe until it can be returned to its rightful owner.

‘We've managed to squeeze in some sneaking around in our hotspot areas. PC Morphy and I even had a test of our strength pushing a broken down vehicle out of the carriageway, of course we made it look easy.’

Then on Saturday afternoon, a subsequent update revealed a busy weekend. ‘It has been a busy weekend so far for the Fratton, Baffins and Nelson team,’ the post said.

‘We have dealt with high risk missing people, carried out enquiries and patrols across the patch targeting hot spots. Please let us know of any ongoing issues in your area.’

