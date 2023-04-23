The death of a 45-year-old woman at a home in The Crossway on Monday morning rocked the neighbourhood, which had grown concerned after seeing police and forensic vehicles positioned outside the address throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Police confirmed the death and a murder probe had been launched to The News on Tuesday – with a 43-year-old man from Somerset arrested on suspicion of murder. Despite initially being in custody he was granted bail with conditions until July 17. The force said they were called at 9.58am on Monday before a Home Office post-mortem examination was called for.

Police at a property in The Crossway, Portchester. Picture: Sarah Standing (180423-2107)

Nearly a week on from the death, Hampshire police is remaining tight-lipped on progress of their probe. Details of the post mortem or cause of death have not been released yet nor has the woman’s identity. ‘The investigation is ongoing,’ a spokesman said.

A spokesman previously added: ‘As part of our enquiries a 43-year-old man from Somerset has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed with conditions until July 17 while our enquiries continue.’

Residents voiced their shock and sadness when The News attended the road. Julia Verrier, who has lived in The Crossway for 20 years, said: ‘When I heard about it, I was shocked. We didn’t expect anything like this around here.’

Julia’s husband John Verrier added: ‘I’ve just heard about it this morning. I was shocked - nothing like that seems to happen down this road but it has now. These things happen every day - it’s the way of the world.’

Police at a property in The Crossway, Portchester. Picture: Sarah Standing (180423-2108)

Thomas Smith heard about the incident on Tuesday evening. Thomas said: ‘My neighbour informed my wife that someone had died on the road, which is a very quiet residential street. It's a bit of a concern but also quite a surprise and a shock.’

One resident described the victim as a ‘very nice lady’, and believed that she was suffering from an illness.