The offenders, four of which were residents of Portsmouth, were arrested following a complex police investigation where £24,000 of crack cocaine and other Class A drugs were seized alongside £11,000 in cash. All five were sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 8 March 2024 for offences committed between 2020 and early 2023.

One incident occurred on February 24, 2021 where one of the defendants was spotted dealing drugs outside the Travelodge on Stanhope Road. Four of the defendants were arrested when police searched two of the rooms and seized crack cocaine and heroin.

Further arrests were made on March 18, 2021 when a known drug user was seen entering Kingston Cemetery and met one of the defendants. The police enquiries then led to a search of a property on Byerley Road here cash, sim cards, and wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were seized. The five defendants were convicted of offences including being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. The sentences were as follows:

· Amos Kizito, who is known as ‘Jimie’ and is 21 years-old, of Crasswell Street in Portsmouth was sentenced to five years in prison.

· Lamin Banekou Kurubally, aged 26, of Bonfire Corner in Portsmouth was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

· Sheldon Lamb, aged 21, of Cavendish Road in Southsea was sentenced to four years and seven months.

· Ansumana Sanyang, aged 21, of Queens Road in Portsmouth was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

· Helio Victor Mateus, aged 22, from Portugal was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

The investigation was overseen by Hampshire & IOW Constabulary’s Operation Monument team and Portsmouth’s Priority Crime Team, with support from the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Orochi team. PC Samuel Davy said: “Our work over a long period closed three ‘county lines’ in Portsmouth completely. These sentences send a clear message to people like Kizito, Kurubally, Lamb, Sanyang, and Mateus, that we will not tolerate the supply of drugs in the city. We will relentlessly pursue you until you face a day in court if you take part in similar activities.

“Drug supply causes harm and misery to our communities and we will continue disrupting it and making sure that our city is a hostile environment for drug dealers to operate in. We encourage anyone who suspects drug related activity to be taking place in their neighbourhood to report it to us. Every piece of information helps us to build a stronger intelligence picture and allows us to take action.”

