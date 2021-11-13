Bare-chested Christopher Lightning, 56, flew out of his Dunn Close address in Southsea as his son was being attacked by a ‘man known to be dangerous’ - on May 9, 2020.

Despite Lightning’s ‘surprise’ his son was ‘getting the better’ of his adversary, the father still delivered several blows to the rival ‘well known to police’ as he stood over him in his underpants.

‘(Lightning’s) son was being attacked by a dangerous man resulting in the defendant picking up a knuckle duster and taking it outside before running up to the man his son was grappling with,’ prosecutor Rob Harding told Portsmouth Crown Court.

‘(Lightning) accepts some of the blows were unnecessary.’

The rival was left with cuts and grazes to the head and shoulder.

The incident followed an ‘enjoyable day’ after a street party in which alcohol had been consumed to ‘excess’, the court heard.

Describing the brawl, defence barrister Sam Barker, said: ‘The fight had been going on for some time by the time the defendant came out to where his son was being attacked by the man.

‘It was a source of some surprise that his son had got the better of him, a man who was known to be dangerous.’

Mr Barker said Lightning, who himself has previous violent convictions but nothing since 2012, had admitted his wrongdoing which was ‘refreshing’.

‘Even though a dangerous convicted criminal was attacking his son he was still ashamed of what he did - even though some people would be proud. He couldn’t believe how he lost control so badly,’ the lawyer said.

‘Even with the knuckle duster the force was modest.

‘He was standing in his underpants. It was an undignified scrap. He feels shame and embarrassment. He accepts he went over the top.’

Lightning, who was due to stand trial for the matter with his son, changed his plea to guilty on the day of the trial - admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He also accepted a charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

Recorder Jonathan Swift said: ‘Rushing in with your mind befuddled with a knuckle duster was foolish because it was the only thing that could elevate matters to be worse.’

He spared Lightning jail and decided an 18-month community order was appropriate punishment along with 25 rehabilitation days.

He added: ‘There will be no compensation in light of the victim’s position in society.’

